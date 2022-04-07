Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $109.33

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.18 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

