Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) PT at C$54.71

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

HCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

TSE:HCG opened at C$35.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.34. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$30.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

