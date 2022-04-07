Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $35.79

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.88. 3,007,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,905,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

