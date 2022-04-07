Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $28.43

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Invitae has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $31,790,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.