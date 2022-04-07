Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $42.79

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $23.84. 12,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

