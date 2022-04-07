Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $162.00.

3/14/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $163.00.

3/9/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/4/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00.

2/23/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.86. 89,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

