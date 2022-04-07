Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Steel Dynamics (STLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

4/4/2022 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The buyout of Zimmer will also support its raw material procurement strategy at its Texas flat roll steel mill. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

3/31/2022 – Steel Dynamics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

2/16/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $199,835,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

