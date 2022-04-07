AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,550. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.12.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

