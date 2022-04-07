AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,559. The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.