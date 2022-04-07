AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

ANGO stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,559. The company has a market capitalization of $895.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

