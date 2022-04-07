Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 4,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 4,050 ($53.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,711.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.