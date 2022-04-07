Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 4,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 4,050 ($53.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,711.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.