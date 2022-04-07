Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.48 ($71.96).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a one year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

