Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.57 ($72.05).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.