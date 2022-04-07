Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,820,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

