Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $95.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

