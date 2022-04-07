Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $833.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

