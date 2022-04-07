Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 17.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Apple by 448.5% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

