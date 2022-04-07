Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

