Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aravive by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.