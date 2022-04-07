Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NYSE ADM opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

