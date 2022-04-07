Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACA traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 201,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.41. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

