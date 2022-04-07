Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of ARQT opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,366 shares of company stock worth $287,652. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

