ArGoApp Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

