Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.50

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 58966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.76. The firm has a market cap of £145.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.