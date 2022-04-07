Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.