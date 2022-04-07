Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 4.5%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 1,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Artivion Company Profile (NYSE:AORT)
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.