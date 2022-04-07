Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 4.5%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 1,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artivion Company Profile (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.