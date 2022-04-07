ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Shares Up 0.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 63,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 38,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 80,661 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

