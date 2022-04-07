Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 21,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $915,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000,000 shares of company stock worth $284,687,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.