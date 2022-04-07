Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE ABG opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.52.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,006,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

