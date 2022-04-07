Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $334.71

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.71 ($4.39) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.38). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 342.80 ($4.50), with a volume of 781,088 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.77) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 438.57 ($5.75).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

