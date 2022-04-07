ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $866.75.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $628.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $257.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

