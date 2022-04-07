ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

ASML stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $624.71. 42,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,306. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

