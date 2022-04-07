ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.33).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,629 ($21.36) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,924 ($77.69). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,846.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,291.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

