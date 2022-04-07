Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $193.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $182.42 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,428. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

