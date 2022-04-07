Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 166,327 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1,947.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $198.51 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

