Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 583,174 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3,190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

