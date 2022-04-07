Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 602,761 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $62.89 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.