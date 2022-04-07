Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 7,355 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,327.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,189.45 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,475.92.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

