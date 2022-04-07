Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,087 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.20% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 519,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period.

ATRA stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

