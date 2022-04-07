Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.94 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of Flex worth $31,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Flex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.