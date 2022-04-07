Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 158,404 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of New Relic worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,928,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.03 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.22.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,628. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

