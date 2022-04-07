Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 133,897 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 133,897 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Citrix Systems worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.