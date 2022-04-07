Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 39,106 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.