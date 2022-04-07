Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.11

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $186.10, with a volume of 7854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Get Assurant alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.