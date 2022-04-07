Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.11

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $186.10, with a volume of 7854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.
In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
