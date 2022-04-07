Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.14. Assure has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assure (IONM)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.