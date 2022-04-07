Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.14. Assure has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

