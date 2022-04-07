Astrantus Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,400 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $292.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.