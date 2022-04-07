Astrantus Ltd Invests $339,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

