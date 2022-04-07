Astrantus Ltd Invests $486,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $391.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.35 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.