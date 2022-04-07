Astrantus Ltd Invests $553,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

