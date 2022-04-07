Astrantus Ltd Makes New $371,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 56.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $65,249,318. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $421.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

